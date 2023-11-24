A bird has made a nest near the house: the meaning in folk omens

Bird nests near human dwellings have long been noticed and associated with various omens and superstitions. These beliefs have significance for different cultures and are often linked to the type of bird and its nesting place. UAportal tells what these superstitions are associated with.

Swallow

Among the birds commonly associated with positive omens is the swallow. This bird symbolizes luck and happiness, especially associated with the arrival of spring and new beginnings. If the swallow builds its nest under the roof or above the window of the house, it is considered a favorable sign. This omen suggests that residents will be blessed with good luck in their endeavors, as well as protected from trouble.

Sparrow

The sparrow too has a symbolic meaning. It is believed that a sparrow living near the house brings auspicious changes and can even symbolize a fateful acquaintance. This association with positive change indicates that new opportunities and connections may be on the horizon.

Dove

In the realm of peace and prosperity, the dove occupies a prime position. The presence of a blue nest near a person's home means protection from trouble and negative energies. Doves are called birds of peace, and their nests act as amulets, protecting the home from evil forces and evil. In addition, the appearance of a blue nest is often regarded as a sign of good news. You can expect the arrival of long-awaited and joyful news in the near future.

