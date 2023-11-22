UAportal has prepared practical advice on the prevention and control of spiders. We have prepared a comprehensive guide with practical advice on how to protect your home from pests.

One of the best ways to protect your home from spiders is to seal all potential entry points. Check for cracks or gaps around windows, doors, and pipes and seal them.

Make sure your mosquito nets are in good condition and securely fastened to prevent spiders from entering. In addition, consider installing door curtains to close the gaps at the bottom of the door and prevent spiders from getting inside.

Keep the place clean

Spiders are attracted to clutter and dark corners, so it's important to keep your home clean and tidy. Dust and vacuum regularly to remove cobwebs and their potential hiding places. Pay attention to places such as basements, attics, and crawlspaces as they tend to be attractive to spiders.

Eliminate food sources

Spiders are also attracted to places with easily accessible food sources. Store food in airtight containers and clean up any spills or crumbs immediately.

Use natural deterrents

In addition to the physical aspects of protecting yourself from spiders, you can also use natural repellents. Spiders don't like certain smells, such as mint, citrus, and vinegar. Mix a few drops of essential oil with water and spray it along window sills, doorways, and other potential entry points.

