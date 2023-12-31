Advanced sophisticated smartphone: What to expect from vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Rumors about the upcoming series of sophisticated vivo smartphones, known as vivo X Fold 3, have been floating around the internet for a while now. UAportal reveals some details about the flagship model in this lineup.

Processor

This powerful device will be powered by an advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that promises blazing fast and smooth performance.

Display

One of the features of the vivo X Fold 3 Pro is its main display, showcasing a mesmerizing LTPO matrix with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It delivers an incredibly smooth display. Whether you're browsing the web, playing games, watching multimedia content, the display will mesmerize you with its stunning clarity.

Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the camera capabilities of the vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, namely the Sony LYT-900. It promises exceptional image quality, and with the added benefit of optical image stabilization, photos and videos will be sharp even in difficult shooting conditions.

Charging

To meet the demands of modern users, the vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with fast charging technology. With 100W power support, the device can quickly recharge the battery so that you can get back to work in no time.

When to Expect

While exact details on the vivo X Fold 3 Pro announcement are still scarce, insiders hint that the unveiling will take place in the first quarter of 2024. Smartphone enthusiasts and technology fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the flagship, which promises to revolutionize the world of sophisticated smartphones.

