It is very important to always have a variety of ingredients on hand in the fridge so that you can easily prepare simple and satisfying meals for yourself and your family members. UAportal talked about a basic set of essentials that will help satisfy hunger even when a trip to the store becomes inconvenient.

Eggs

Surprisingly enough, eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 25 days without spoiling. However, it is very important to place them on the shelf, not in the side door, where temperature fluctuations can negatively affect their quality. Even if you don't like scrambled eggs, it's wise to have eggs on hand as they are an essential ingredient in many dishes.

Milk

Milk is both a delicious drink on its own and a key ingredient in recipes such as omelets and pancakes. Keeping it in the fridge at all times is essential for any kitchen. Its versatility in cooking various dishes makes it a staple ingredient.

Butter

Butter plays an important role in baking, giving baked goods a rich flavor and texture. It is also an ideal addition to cereals and oatmeal. In addition, in the absence of vegetable oil, butter can be a convenient substitute for frying.

Meat

Let's put aside sausages and consider regular meat such as beef, pork, and chicken. These protein-rich foods contain essential nutrients and compounds needed for a balanced diet. Having meat in the fridge provides a reliable source of animal protein, as well as a variety of options when planning meals.

Vegetables

Vegetables are rich in vitamins and should not be ignored. Cucumbers and tomatoes are classic and versatile vegetables to keep on hand. Not only are these vegetables ideal for making fresh salads, but they also serve as valuable ingredients for many culinary creations.

