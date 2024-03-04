There are numerous advantages and potential disadvantages of turpentine oil for hair care. UAportal spoke in detail about this remedy.

Pluses of turpentine oil for hair:

Natural hair growth. The essential fatty acids in turpentine oil nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.

Scalp health. The anti-inflammatory properties of turnip oil can soothe dryness and itchy skin conditions such as dandruff and eczema.

Hair Conditioner. The rich nutrients in turpentine oil deeply condition the hair, making it soft, shiny, and more manageable. It helps detangle and smooth hair, making it easier to style and maintain.

Minuses of turpentine oil for hair:

Heavy texture. The disadvantage of turpentine oil is its heavy texture, which can make hair greasy and weighed down if too much oil is applied.

Strong fragrance. The natural scent of turpentine oil may be too strong for some people. The earthy, herbal odor can linger on the hair, which may not be to everyone's liking.

Potential allergen. Although it is rare, some people may be allergic to turpentine oil and experience skin irritation or an allergic reaction.

