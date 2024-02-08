Advantages and disadvantages of navel piercing: What you need to know before the procedure

Navel piercing has become a popular form of self-expression. It offers many advantages but also has potential risks and disadvantages. UAportal has learned more about this procedure.

Daily video

Advantages of navel piercing:

A good form of self-expression. Navel piercing can be considered a unique form of self-expression that allows people to demonstrate their personal style and personality.

A variety of jewelry options. After the navel piercing heals, there are many decorative jewelry options, including curved rods, rings, and pendants.

Aesthetic appeal. Many people find belly button piercings aesthetically pleasing and can improve the overall appearance of the midsection, adding elegance to it.

Disadvantages of navel piercing:

Risk of infection. The risk of infection is a significant problem with navel piercings, especially during the healing process. Complications such as redness, swelling, or discharge from the piercing site due to poor care or unhygienic practices may require medical attention.

Long healing period. The healing process for navel piercings is usually longer compared to other types of piercings. This can be inconvenient as it limits certain activities and requires constant attention to prevent infection or irritation.

Risk of piercing rejection. Some people may experience piercing rejection or migration, when the body's natural healing process pushes the jewelry out of the piercing site. This can lead to scarring and the need to remove the piercing.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!