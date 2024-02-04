Advantages and disadvantages of eyelash extensions: What you need to know about the procedure

False eyelashes improve your appearance and save time. However, they can also cause harm. UAportal tells you about the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

Pros of eyelash extensions:

Improved appearance. Extended eyelashes instantly improve the appearance of the eyes, making them more visible and open. This can boost self-confidence and eliminate the need for mascara.

Save time. With eyelash extensions, you don't have to spend time applying mascara or curling your lashes every day. This can be especially convenient for those with busy schedules.

Long-lasting results. With proper care, eyelash extensions can last for several weeks, providing a beautiful effect without the need for daily care.

Cons of eyelash extensions:

Cost. Eyelash extensions can be expensive, and the cost of regular visits to a specialist can add up over time. This can be an expensive treat for people on a budget.

Potential for damage. Improper application or removal of eyelash extensions can cause damage to natural lashes, causing them to become brittle or even fall out prematurely. To minimize this risk, it is important to choose a qualified technician and follow proper care.

Long procedure process. Applying eyelash extensions can take a long time. It may not be suitable for people with busy schedules.

