Advantages and disadvantages of pet microchipping: what pet owners need to know

Animal microchipping provides a permanent method of identification, helps reunite lost pets with their owners, and is often a legal requirement for pet owners. UAportal has learned more about the potential risks and financial costs associated with microchipping.

Daily video

Advantages of animal microchipping

Increased safety

The identification of a lost dog is reliably ensured by microchipping, which increases the chances of a safe return to the owner. This can bring peace of mind to pet owners, knowing that their furry friend has a safety net in case they get lost.

Compliance with legal requirements

In many countries, microchipping is a legal requirement. This can help avoid potential fines or legal issues in the future.

Medical benefits

In addition to identification, microchips can store important medical information about a dog, making it easier for veterinarians to provide appropriate care in the event of an emergency.

Cons of microchipping animals

Surgical procedure

The microchipping process involves an invasive procedure that can cause discomfort to the animal. This can be a source of suffering for both the pet and the owner.

Cost

The initial cost of microchipping can be a financial burden for some pet owners, especially if they have multiple pets.

Dependence on technology

While microchipping has advantages, its effectiveness also depends on technology. System failures or outdated technology can render the microchip useless, which will jeopardize the dog's safety.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!