MacBook pros and cons: What you need to know before buying a MacBook

Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of the MacBook.

Advantages

1. Portability

With its lightweight and compact design, MacBook has excellent portability, making it easy to carry and use on the go.

2. Sleek design

MacBook features a sleek, minimalist design that showcases elegance and professionalism in any environment.

3. High performance

MacBook delivers amazing performance with powerful processors, large amounts of RAM, and advanced graphics capabilities.

Disadvantages

1- Limited upgrade options

MacBook has limited options for component upgrades and memory expansion.

2. High cost

MacBooks are priced at a premium, making them less affordable for those on a tight budget.

3. limited compatibility

MacBook compatibility can be limited as certain software and some devices may not be compatible with the macOS operating system.

