MacBook pros and cons: What you need to know before buying a MacBook
Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of the MacBook. UAportal talks about the advantages it offers and the limitations users may face.
Advantages
1. Portability
With its lightweight and compact design, MacBook has excellent portability, making it easy to carry and use on the go.
2. Sleek design
MacBook features a sleek, minimalist design that showcases elegance and professionalism in any environment.
3. High performance
MacBook delivers amazing performance with powerful processors, large amounts of RAM, and advanced graphics capabilities.
Disadvantages
1- Limited upgrade options
MacBook has limited options for component upgrades and memory expansion.
2. High cost
MacBooks are priced at a premium, making them less affordable for those on a tight budget.
3. limited compatibility
MacBook compatibility can be limited as certain software and some devices may not be compatible with the macOS operating system.
