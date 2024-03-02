Honor recently unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Honor X50 Pro. This long-awaited device has characteristics that will certainly be appreciated by fans of technical innovations, UAportal tells more about them.

Display and design

One of the prominent features of the Honor X50 Pro is its large 6.78-inch OLED display with a sharp 1200×2652 pixel resolution. The screen also includes a fingerprint scanner to ensure flawless security.

In addition, users can enjoy a smooth viewing experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. It should be noted that the display operates at 60Hz or 120Hz as its panel is not LTPO.

Processor and battery

Beneath the sleek exterior of the Honor X50 Pro is a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that delivers fast performance and multitasking. To meet the demands of modern smartphone use, it is equipped with a reliable 5800 mAh battery with 35W wired charging.

Camera

On the front panel, the flagship is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear panel has a unique round module with two cameras. The main camera is 108 megapixels with f/1.75 aperture and an additional 2-megapixel camera.

Elegant design and affordability

The Honor X50 Pro exudes sophistication with its black or green color options, which emphasizes its style in addition to its impressive features. For those who value ample storage and performance, the flagship model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At a price of approximately $395, the Honor X50 Pro provides a premium smartphone experience.

