Household items that should be changed frequently

The presence of germs in the house poses a significant threat. UAportal talks about several commonly used items that unknowingly serve as breeding grounds for bacteria and should be replaced regularly to maintain maximum cleanliness and hygiene.

Daily video

1. Bathroom curtains

Commonly used in bathrooms where the humid environment is conducive to mold growth. Despite attempts to clean the curtains with expensive chemicals, the most effective solution is to replace them completely. By purchasing new curtains, you can easily maintain a hygienic atmosphere.

2. Mats

Designed specifically to prevent dirt from entering your living space, doormats tend to accumulate large amounts of debris and bacteria over time. To ensure maximum cleanliness, it is recommended to replace them with fresh ones at the beginning of each season.

3. Towels.

Although many people don't know it, towels harbor a lot of bacteria. When we wipe ourselves with a contaminated towel, we unknowingly transfer germs to our skin again. As a result, it is necessary to change towels after each use. In addition, using paper towels as an alternative can save time and costs associated with laundry.

Read also: Simple and ingenious cleaning tips that every housewife should know

4. Bath towels

While it is recommended to change towels after every 2-3 uses, it is important to remember that they also harbor bacteria. To keep them clean, use vinegar instead of traditional fabric softener to rinse your towels.

5. Garbage cans

If the kitchen is permeated with a constant smell of waste, this is a clear sign that the trash can should be replaced immediately. Keeping the kitchen clean and freshly scented is very important for a pleasant stay.

6. Soap dishes

To maintain hygiene standards, soap dishes need to be replaced periodically. One practical tip is to protect metal soap dishes from rust by applying a layer of clear nail polish.

Earlier, we told you how to wash windows with iodine solution. In particular, it can be prepared at home in a few minutes. While the cost is minimal, the result will definitely impress you.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !