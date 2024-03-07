Discover unusual but useful tips to help you make the most of your laundry soap. UAportal offers practical and easy ways to improve the laundry and cleaning process.

Natural air freshener

Instead of artificial air fresheners, a few drops of your favorite essential oil can be mixed with a small amount of liquid laundry soap and water in a spray bottle. The resulting mixture can be sprayed on curtains, furniture upholstery, and carpets to get a fresh scent.

Homemade stain remover

To make a homemade stain remover, mix a tablespoon of crushed laundry soap with water to form a paste. You can then apply this mixture to the stained areas of your clothes and leave it on for a few minutes, then wash as usual. The homemade stain remover is effective in dealing with tough stains such as grease, ink, or food stains.

All-purpose laundry detergent

Mix a small amount of laundry soap and water in a spray bottle to make an effective all-purpose cleaner. This solution can be used to clean countertops, sinks and floors. The detergent properties of laundry soap help break down grease and dirt, making it a versatile alternative to commercial cleaners for cleaning various surfaces in the home.

