Useful tips: How to replace butter in recipes

UAportal told you about healthier alternatives to butter in recipes. These substitutes not only offer a variety of flavors, but also meet the needs of people looking to reduce the total fat content of their dishes.

Apple puree as a substitute

One of the easiest substitutions for butter in recipes is to use applesauce, especially in baked goods. Apple puree provides moisture and a slightly sweet flavor, making it a great substitute for butter in many recipes.

Use the same amount of applesauce as butter. Apple puree works well in muffins and cakes, which is a healthier alternative.

An alternative to mashed avocado

Avocado puree can be a delicious and healthy substitute for butter in many recipes. The creamy texture of avocado can mimic the richness of butter, providing similar flavor and moisture to baked goods.

Use the same amount of mashed avocado as the butter specified in the recipe. Avocados contain nutrients such as healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins, making them a nutritious choice for baking.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is another healthy substitute for butter, especially in recipes with a rich and vibrant flavor. Coconut oil can have a light coconut flavor that works well in certain dishes.

It's best to use unrefined coconut oil for recipes to preserve this flavor, and use it in a 1:1 ratio when replacing butter. Coconut oil also stays solid at room temperature, making it a good option for recipes that require solid butter.

