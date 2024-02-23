Useful life hacks: how to clean grease from the hood and stove

When it comes to cleaning grease from hoods and stoves, simple and effective solutions can make a big difference. UAportal has shared effective life hacks that offer practical ways to deal with grease and dirt in the kitchen.

Vinegar and baking soda

One of the most effective methods of cleaning grease from hoods and stoves is to create a paste of equal parts vinegar and baking soda. The paste should be applied to greasy areas and left for 15-20 minutes. After that, the area should be wiped with a sponge or scraper to easily remove the grease.

Lemon juice and hot water

A mixture of equal parts lemon juice and hot water should be sprinkled liberally on the greasy areas. Wait a few minutes for the fat to dissolve and wipe it off with a damp cloth. The acidity of lemon juice helps break down grease, leaving surfaces clean and shiny.

Dish soap and ammonia

To remove stubborn grease, you can prepare a solution of dish soap and a small amount of ammonia in a spray bottle. This solution should be applied to the grease and left for about 10 minutes to break down the stubborn residue. After that, use a sponge or brush to gently scrub the area and then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

