Immerse yourself in fantasy worlds: top 5 best sci fi films of recent years
UAportal has prepared for you a selection of films - from intergalactic missions to time-changing stories and fantasy worlds -that have become cult in their style. These films invite viewers to extraordinary adventures.
Men in Black: International
IMDB rating: 5.6
Genre: Fantasy, adventure, comedy
Country of production: USA
Duration: 115 minutes
Year of production: 2019
Director: F. Gary Gray
Men in Black: International expands the beloved universe by delving into the global operations of the Men in Black agency. With a new team at the helm, including Agent H and Agent M, they confront a threat that knows no borders.
Captain Marvel
IMDB rating: 6.8
Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, action movie
Country of production: USA
Duration: 123 minutes
Year of production: 2019
Film directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Captain Marvel introduces us to Carol Danvers, a powerful superhero who finds herself in the midst of a galactic conflict between two alien races. As she unravels the truth about her past and her extraordinary powers, she accepts her fate as one of the most powerful beings in the universe.
Tenet
IMDB rating: 7.5
Genre: Sci-fi, action, thriller
Country of production: USA, UK
Duration: 150 minutes
Year of production: 2020
Director: Christopher Nolan
Tenet takes us on an exciting adventure where the main character must prevent the outbreak of World War III. Entwined in a web of time experiments, the story maneuvers between time layers of espionage, rivalry, and danger to the future.
Also read: Will be interesting for both adults and children: what cartoons to watch with your family in the evening
Dune
IMDB rating: 8.0
Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, drama
Country of production: USA, Canada, Hungary, Jordan, Norway, UAE
Duration: 155 minutes
Year of production: 2021
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Dune transports us to the epic sci-fi world of Arrakis, following the journey of Paul Atreides as he travels through treacherous landscapes and political intrigue. Full of breathtaking visuals and an expansive narrative, this adaptation captivates with its complex world-building and deep themes of power, fate and survival.
Avatar: The Way of the Water
IMDB rating: 7.6
Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, action movie
Country of production: USA, Great Britain, New Zealand
Duration: 192 minutes
Year of production: 2022
Director: James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of the Water returns us to the fascinating world of Pandora, where we embark on a new, visually stunning adventure. We will have a fascinating journey full of spectacular landscapes, rich mythology, and exciting action.
As a reminder, UAportal has prepared 10 inspiring and motivational movies that everyone should watch.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!