Men in Black: International

IMDB rating: 5.6

Genre: Fantasy, adventure, comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 115 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Director: F. Gary Gray

Men in Black: International expands the beloved universe by delving into the global operations of the Men in Black agency. With a new team at the helm, including Agent H and Agent M, they confront a threat that knows no borders.

Captain Marvel

IMDB rating: 6.8

Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, action movie

Country of production: USA

Duration: 123 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Film directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Captain Marvel introduces us to Carol Danvers, a powerful superhero who finds herself in the midst of a galactic conflict between two alien races. As she unravels the truth about her past and her extraordinary powers, she accepts her fate as one of the most powerful beings in the universe.

Tenet

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: Sci-fi, action, thriller

Country of production: USA, UK

Duration: 150 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Director: Christopher Nolan

Tenet takes us on an exciting adventure where the main character must prevent the outbreak of World War III. Entwined in a web of time experiments, the story maneuvers between time layers of espionage, rivalry, and danger to the future.

Dune

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, drama

Country of production: USA, Canada, Hungary, Jordan, Norway, UAE

Duration: 155 minutes

Year of production: 2021

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Dune transports us to the epic sci-fi world of Arrakis, following the journey of Paul Atreides as he travels through treacherous landscapes and political intrigue. Full of breathtaking visuals and an expansive narrative, this adaptation captivates with its complex world-building and deep themes of power, fate and survival.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: Sci-fi, adventure, action movie

Country of production: USA, Great Britain, New Zealand

Duration: 192 minutes

Year of production: 2022

Director: James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of the Water returns us to the fascinating world of Pandora, where we embark on a new, visually stunning adventure. We will have a fascinating journey full of spectacular landscapes, rich mythology, and exciting action.

