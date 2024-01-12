Why a woman should not cut the hair of her husband, son and in-laws

Hair has long had symbolic meaning in different cultures, often giving rise to many omens and superstitions. One such belief warns against spouses cutting the hair of their husbands, sons and other relatives. They say it can bring misfortune, illness and even death. UAportal explains this belief.

Daily video

Hair as a symbol of vitality and energy

In ancient cultures, hair has historically been considered a personification of strength, vitality and spirituality. It was inextricably linked to a person's energy, character and destiny. As a consequence, cutting hair was an important ritual that encompassed certain rules and conditions.

Read also: How many roses should be in the bouquet and who should be given a different number of flowers

Disturbance of balance due to hair cutting

According to folk beliefs, hair cutting violates the harmony between man and nature, as well as between people themselves. It is believed that such an action weakens the protective aura of a person and makes him vulnerable to negative influences.

Therefore, wives are not advised to cut the hair of their husbands, sons and in-laws as it can affect their health, relationships and careers. It is believed that using scissors, a metal object, while cutting hair allows the wife's energy to be transferred to her husband or son. This, in turn, can lead to conflict, discord, loss of authority or financial setbacks.

Mitigating negative consequences

If a wife wants to give her husband, son or in-laws a haircut, there are ways to mitigate the possible negative consequences. First, choosing the right time for the haircut is crucial. It is advisable to avoid Mondays, Fridays or full moon days.

Secondly, washing your head after a haircut is believed to cleanse negative energy. Also, make sure that the cut hair is thrown away or burned to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

Recall that bans and prejudices in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common prejudices and bans that exist in Ukrainian household and family life.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !