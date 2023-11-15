Why the Japanese sprinkle salt in the toilet: you'd be surprised

Interestingly, salt is not limited to culinary use in Japanese households. It has also found its place in bathrooms and toilets. UAportal tells us what it's all about.

Japanese culture is steeped in tradition and often intertwines ancient rituals with modern innovations. One custom involving the use of salt has caught the attention of many.

The Japanese attribute mystical properties to salt, such as the ability to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck. It is believed that a sprinkling of salt can cleanse a place of negative energy.

The Japanese believe that evil spirits can enter a home through vents or open windows, leading to the need to protect one's home. While simply scattering salt in the toilet may seem irrational and strange, the Japanese have thus invented a way to protect their homes.

They arrange small bowls of salt or create salt pyramids, usually three-sided, although there are other variations. These pyramids are not limited to the toilet, but can be found in other areas of the house as well.

