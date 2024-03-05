Why all coins should be spent on Sunday: folk signs to attract money

According to popular belief, if you spend all your coins on Sunday, you can attract more money into your life. The reason for this superstition is the belief that small amounts of money take up space in the wallet for large sums. UAportal has told you how you can attract money into your life with the help of simple actions.

Exchanging large banknotes for small ones, if it is not related to a specific purchase, can be seen as invoking financial difficulties. It is believed that such transactions create unfavorable financial consequences.

Sunday plays an important role in this superstition. It is the day that allows you to make money "work" and attract financial success.

It is important to avoid borrowing or lending money on the last day of the week, as it is believed that this can lead to financial difficulties. Traditions handed down from generation to generation emphasize that Sunday should be reserved for relaxation, without encouraging any financial activity.

