Why your home is uncomfortable: 3 things you can get rid of today

In order to let something new into your life, you need to get rid of the old and unnecessary. When you feel irritation and discomfort in your own home, it's time to look at the things that no longer give you pleasure. UAportal tells you what you should get rid of.

Daily video

1. Outdated closet

Start the process of sorting out things from old and worn out clothes that are no longer repairable. If you haven't worn certain items even at home and they are showing signs of wear and tear, it's time to part with them without hesitation.

Read also: Blogger told about 6 cleaning flyhacks that don't work, but only make things worse

2. Unused appliances and utensils

Take a moment to assess if there are any old appliances, dishes and other household items gathering dust. Scuffed plates, leaky kettles, damaged keepsakes and outdated phones - these items need to be removed from your space immediately. Consider donating, selling or throwing them away.

3- Unread books

Look through your bookshelves for books that you've already read repeatedly, but now they're gathering dust with no use. Instead of leaving them idle, give them new life by donating them to the library or sharing them with neighbors who might benefit from them.

Recall, earlier we told you how to clean the windows with iodine solution. In particular, it can be prepared at home in a few minutes. While the costs are minimal, however, the result will definitely amaze you.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !