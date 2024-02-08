Toothpaste, a versatile product commonly associated with oral hygiene, has much more to offer than just brushing your teeth. Surprisingly, its use extends to the kitchen, where it can be a valuable assistant in various situations. UAportal has told you about five tips for using toothpaste that may pleasantly surprise housewives.

Hands

After preparing flavorful dishes, it can be difficult to deal with unwanted odors on your hands, even with ordinary soap. Say goodbye to unpleasant odors by applying a small amount of toothpaste and rinsing it off. It can neutralize the smell of fish and garlic.

Sewer blockage

Clearing a sewer clog can be a tedious task, but toothpaste can play a preventive role. By creating a solution from a mixture of toothpaste and water, regularly applying it to the sewer once a week can significantly reduce the likelihood of clogs.

Renewing plastic

Plastic containers and utensils are widely used because of their convenience and affordability. However, they often leave behind lingering odors. Use toothpaste to solve this problem. Apply it to a plastic surface, rub it gently, and you'll see how quickly unwanted odors disappear.

Polishing wooden surfaces

For those who have wooden surfaces in their kitchens, toothpaste can help keep them looking shiny. By using it for polishing, you can preserve the natural beauty of wooden objects, keeping them in immaculate condition.

Faucet

Water faucets often get stained with rust and limescale, which affects both their appearance and functionality. However, toothpaste, with its cleaning properties, can help remove these unwanted impurities.

