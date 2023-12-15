Why sleep is good for you: Top 5 interesting facts

Sleep. We spend about a third of our lives in this mysterious state, restoring our energy and recharging our minds. Fascinatingly, that equates to about 25 years of our time. UAportal offers 5 amazing facts about sleep that will surprise and delight you.

1. Black and white dreams

About 12% of people feel something special about their dreams - they come in black and white. Surprisingly, before the era of color television, this percentage was much higher, reaching a whopping 75%. The psychology of this phenomenon remains a fascinating subject of research.

2. Sleep control

Humans have an exceptional ability among creatures to be able to defy sleep. While other mammals undergo drowsiness when their bodies demand it, we can resist the urge and continue our activity.

3- Men and women have different sleep patterns

According to the National Sleep Foundation, men and women have slight differences in their sleeping patterns. On average, men have a circadian rhythm about six minutes longer. This means that they often experience less fatigue in the evening hours. In contrast, women tend to have shorter cycles and wake up earlier in the morning.

4. Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking, a really peculiar sleep disorder, affects about 15% of the population. Interestingly, despite the sleepwalkers' outward swooning, they can be awakened from a somnambulic state if the need arises.

5. Sleep improves immunity

It is also important to note that a good night's sleep plays an important role in boosting our immune system, especially during flu season. Experts often recommend sleeping 7 to 8 hours every night to strengthen our body's natural defense against disease.

Recall, we already told you that sometimes it can be hard to sleep because of worries and problems in personal or professional life, so already in the morning people are tired and unproductive. We have prepared some practical tips that will help to cope with this problem.

