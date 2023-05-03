Why dreams about spiders and broken dishes bring happiness

Signs and prohibitions are an important aspect of Ukrainian culture, reflecting the beliefs and values of the people. These customs have been passed down from generation to generation and continue to play an important role in shaping cultural identity and maintaining cultural continuity. UAportal has prepared five signs that promise good luck.

To see the sun

In Ukrainian culture, seeing a ladybug is considered a good omen. It is believed that the sun brings good luck, especially in matters of love and relationships. If a ladybug lands on a lonely person, it is believed that she will bring good luck in finding a partner. On the other hand, if a ladybug lands on a couple, it is believed to bring happiness and harmony to their relationship.

Video of the day

Read also: What do dreams about a trap or confined space mean?

In Ukrainian culture, ladybugs are also associated with the Virgin Mary. It is said that when the Virgin Mary was running with baby Jesus, she asked the ladybugs to cover them with their wings to protect them from danger. Thus, seeing a ladybug is not only a sign of good luck but also a symbol of protection and divine intervention.

Break a dish

In many cultures, broken dishes are considered a bad omen. However, in Ukrainian culture, a broken dish can be a sign of success. It is believed that a broken dish brings good luck and prosperity. This belief comes from ancient times when people broke pottery to ward off evil spirits and attract good luck.

It is also believed that broken dishes can bring success in financial matters. Nowadays, some people deliberately break dishes on New Year's Eve to attract financial prosperity in the coming year.

Read also: What do dreams about being late or missing an important event mean?

Dreaming about a spider

Dreaming about a spider is considered a good omen in Ukrainian culture. It is believed that seeing a spider in a dream means that money will come to you. The spider is considered a symbol of prosperity and abundance, so it is believed that seeing a spider in a dream is a sign that you will have financial success.

In some regions of Ukraine, it is believed that if you see a spider weaving a web in your dream, it is a sign that you will receive good news. It is also believed that if you kill a spider in a dream, you may face financial difficulties.

To hear a rooster crowing

In Ukrainian culture, hearing a rooster crow is considered a sign of good luck. It is believed that hearing a rooster crow in the morning brings good luck throughout the day. Roosters are also associated with sunrise and are considered a symbol of new beginnings.

Read also: Which flowers bring happiness to the house and which bring trouble

Hearing a rooster at night is also considered a good sign, especially for travelers. It is believed that hearing a rooster at night means that you will have a safe trip and be protected from dangers.

Find a four-leaf clover

In many cultures, finding a four-leaf clover is considered a good omen. In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that finding a four-leaf clover brings good luck, especially in financial matters. Carrying a four-leaf clover in your pocket is said to attract wealth and prosperity.

Finding a four-leaf clover is also associated with love and relationships. It is believed that if a single person finds a four-leaf clover, they will soon find their true love. For married couples, finding a four-leaf clover is a sign of long-lasting love and fidelity.

Earlier, we wrote about why you shouldn't give potted flowers, as well as signs and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!