UAportal reports that windows have long been considered mystical portals that evoke a sense of fear and trepidation. In particular, knocking on a window is considered quite ominous. However, it is important not to immediately give in to fear and panic, as there may be a plausible explanation for this phenomenon.

Sometimes a bird can simply be curious about its surroundings and inadvertently knock on the glass.

For example, a pigeon sitting on a windowsill may peck at a window out of a desire to get to know its surroundings better. In addition, the bird may be attracted to a fly or any other insect that might have caught its attention on the window pane.

The arrival of important news

However, superstitious people often attach importance to signs and omens. According to their beliefs, when a bird knocks on the window, it means that important news is coming. The interpretation of this sign can vary depending on the type of bird.

A positive sign

If a bluebird knocks consistently and persistently on the window, it is perceived as a positive sign, indicating the onset of a favorable stage in life characterized by boundless joy. Similarly, if a swallow flies into the window, it symbolizes an imminent addition to the family and serves as a harbinger of happiness.

