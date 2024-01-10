An increase in the temperature of your smartphone should not be taken lightly as it means a significant load on the processor, battery, and the device as a whole. UAportal has told you that when your phone starts to heat up excessively, it is very important to determine the main causes and take appropriate measures.

High temperature

High ambient temperatures can lead to excessive heating of a mobile device. Leaving your smartphone on a heated surface or exposing it to direct sunlight are the most common causes. Simply move the device to a cool, shaded place.

Using your smartphone while charging

If you have a habit of using your phone while it's charging, you shouldn't be surprised if it overheats. Charging the battery and performing various functions at the same time puts a double strain on the device. To avoid this problem, refrain from using your smartphone while it is connected to a power source.

Resource-intensive applications

Some apps, especially resource-intensive games, require powerful devices to run properly. If your smartphone's processor is not designed for high loads, it is advisable not to participate in long gaming sessions.

Active wireless modules

Enabling multiple wireless features, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile Internet, and GPS, can cause your phone to overheat. To resolve this issue, temporarily disable all unnecessary features. The phone temperature should then return to normal.

Malicious software

It's possible that your mobile device has been infected with malware that puts a significant strain on the processor. In such cases, using reliable antivirus software can give positive results. A thorough scan and removal of malware can help reduce the load on the processor and, consequently, reduce overheating.

