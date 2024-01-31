Why you shouldn't leave empty bottles on the table: an explanation of a popular superstition

Superstitions often play an important role in cultural beliefs and traditions. One of them is the prohibition to leave empty bottles on the table. UAportal told that many people adhere to this belief, considering it wrong and capable of bringing misfortune in the future.

Daily video

There is a version that is associated with mysticism and ancient folk omens. According to these beliefs, an empty bottle left on the table invites evil spirits that can spoil food or harm the household. Therefore, superstitious people try to remove the emptiness from the table as soon as possible to avoid a potential encounter with evil spirits.

Another interpretation says that an empty bottle on the table symbolizes a lack of wealth and prosperity in the family. Through this metaphorical lens, leaving an empty vessel in plain sight means a lack of financial resources and basic necessities. To avert such a fate, you need to replace these bottles immediately or hide them under the table.

Finally, this tradition has a practical purpose. Empty bottles taking up space on the table can interfere with the arrangement of other food and drinks. In addition, they can accidentally tip over and break, which can lead to injury or damage. Cleaning up and storing empty bottles under the table ensures convenience and safety.

Earlier, we wrote about the signs and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests and why people wish for health when other people sneeze.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!