Putting your feet on the table is considered a bad habit that goes beyond just showing bad manners and disrespect for others. UAportal told us that such behavior should be avoided even if you are in your own home.

Daily video

Various beliefs and superstitions suggest that placing your feet on the dining room table indicates a lack of appreciation for the efforts made by those who prepare and serve food. Such actions can be perceived as a disrespect for their hard work and dedication.

This warns of possible consequences. One such belief states that people who disregard this social norm may face financial difficulties.

In addition, according to another superstition, putting your feet on the table can bring unwanted signs. Some believe that this action can lead to the appearance of the dead in your home.

It's also important to consider the rationale behind this practice. Such behavior is unlikely to inspire respect from others, and on the contrary, it can lead to conflicts and resentment.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and prejudices in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!