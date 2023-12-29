Why you shouldn't finish your child's meal: Superstitions

Mothers sometimes miscalculate portion sizes when serving food to their babies, leaving leftovers on the plate. When faced with this situation, some parents believe that it is better to eat the leftovers themselves than to throw them away.

However, it is recommended to avoid this practice, especially if parents believe in certain prejudices. UAportal tells about the three most common beliefs that explain the prohibition of eating leftovers from a child's plate.

1. Potential loss of the child's vitality

According to a common belief, parents who eat after their child may inadvertently take away the child's life force. This belief suggests that such an act can disrupt the positive energy of the child, which can lead to health problems.

2. Increased dependence on parents

Although initially perceived as an act of caring, finishing a child's food can potentially contribute to over-dependence on the parents. In other words, the child may be hesitant to take independent action, always relying on the parents for help. Folklore traditions suggest that consuming leftovers contributes to negativity.

3. The risk of depriving the child of happiness

Another belief is based on the idea that by consuming leftover baby food, parents may inadvertently deprive their little ones of happiness. However, it is important to note that these beliefs are just prejudices, and parents can choose to believe in them or not.

