Why you shouldn't make your bed in the morning: expert opinions

Making your bed in the morning is a routine habit for many people. However, some sleep and health experts look at this practice from a different perspective, arguing that leaving the unmade bed can have its advantages. UAportal has prepared several disadvantages of making the bed in the morning that you should pay attention to.

Mites

Leaving the bed unmade for a while prevents dust mites from breeding and allows the moisture left over from the night to evaporate. This creates a less favorable environment for these allergens and can prevent wrinkles from forming on the bedding.

Mold, mildew and bacteria

Airing out your bed helps sweat evaporate from the surface and reduces the chance of mold, mildew and bacteria. Airing out your bedding can help improve your overall health during sleep.

Signals to the brain

Leaving your bed unmade sends a natural signal to your brain that your day is just beginning, which increases productivity and improves mental well-being. It promotes flexibility and balance instead of succumbing to a rigid routine, which ultimately leads to a more positive and stress-free day.

Psychological aspects

Leaving your bed unmade allows you to enjoy a brief moment of relaxation, which has a positive effect on your mental health. This simple act promotes mindfulness and intentional living, which leads to a more mindful and present approach to daily activities.

