Why you shouldn't throw away used tea bags: effective life hacks for their use

There are good reasons why experienced housewives don't throw away used tea bags. These simple life hacks, prepared by UAportal, can significantly help in various situations related to gardening, cleaning, and eliminating unpleasant odors without the use of additional chemicals.

Amazing benefits in the garden

Don't forget about the long-term benefits of crushed tea leaves from used tea bags. They contain important minerals such as potassium, manganese, phosphorus, and fluoride, so it's no wonder farmers collect these bags in the fall and winter.

Gardening

Use used tea bags to protect plants from fungal diseases. Start by steeping the teabags in a watering can. Then water the plants effortlessly with this infusion.

Alternatively, scatter the contents of the used tea bags in the soil: this works wonders for both plants and flower crops. Buried teabags also help retain moisture and prevent the growth of annoying weeds.

Overcoming difficulties with cleaning

Use the versatility of teabags to improve your cleaning and effectively combat unpleasant odors. To clean carpets, simply scatter slightly damp teabags over the entire surface of the carpet and allow them to dry completely before vacuuming.

Combat unpleasant odors from shoes

Say goodbye to pungent odors in your shoes by placing teabags inside your shoes.

Cleaning dishes

When washing dishes, try soaking them in warm water brewed with 2-3 tea bags. This natural solution effectively neutralizes grease and eliminates the need for harsh chemicals. Stubborn, burnt food on pots and pans also succumbs to the power of tea bags, making cleanliness more attainable.

