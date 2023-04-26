Why you shouldn't whistle in the house: explanation of superstitions

Superstitions are an interesting aspect of any culture, providing insight into the values and beliefs of the people who hold them. In Ukraine, one of the most intriguing superstitions is the belief that whistling indoors is a bad omen. UAportal has prepared an article that examines the origins of this superstition, its presence in literature, and its current relevance in Ukrainian culture.

The origin

There are several theories as to why whistling indoors is considered bad luck in Ukrainian culture. Some believe that it is due to the belief that whistling attracts evil spirits or that it imitates the sound of the wind, which is associated with the fear of death.

Read also: Invite poverty and grief into the house - what things you absolutely must not throw away

Others suggest that these superstitions may have originated in Soviet times when whistling was associated with espionage and intelligence. Whatever the origin of this belief, it has survived over time, and many Ukrainians continue to take it seriously.

Video of the day

Examples in the literature

The superstition that whistling indoors is forbidden appears in many works of Ukrainian literature. For example, in Mikhail Bulgakov's novel The White Guard, the protagonist Alexei Turbin scolds his brother for whistling indoors, warning him that it is a bad omen.

Read also: How to find a lucky bill that will attract money

Similarly, in Ivan Kotliarevsky's play Natalka Poltavka, the character Khoma asks his friend not to whistle in his house, citing the same belief. These examples demonstrate the prevalence of superstition in Ukrainian culture and its impact on artistic expression.

Modern attitudes

While many Ukrainians still believe in the superstition of not whistling indoors, attitudes toward it have changed over time. Some consider it a harmless tradition, while others reject it completely.

In addition, the influence of Western culture has led some Ukrainians to consider superstition outdated and irrelevant. However, despite the changing attitudes toward this belief, it remains part of Ukrainian cultural identity and is likely to continue in the future.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!