Ultraviolet pool cleaning provides effective sanitization and low maintenance costs. However, it also has potential drawbacks. UAportal tells you what you should know to make the right choice.

Pros

Effective cleaning. The ultraviolet pool cleaning system has proven to be highly effective in killing bacteria, viruses and algae in the water.

Low maintenance requirements. These systems have minimal maintenance requirements compared to traditional pool cleaning methods. This reduces the time and effort required to keep the water in optimal condition.

Environmental friendliness. Ultraviolet pool cleaning systems work without the use of harsh chemicals. This makes them a more environmentally friendly maintenance option, which can be beneficial for the environment and the health of swimmers.

Cons

High initial costs. The initial cost of installing a UV pool cleaning system can be higher than traditional options. This may deter some pool owners from purchasing this technology.

Limited effectiveness on particulate matter. While UV systems are effective at killing microorganisms, they cannot completely eliminate particulate matter and debris in the water. This requires the use of additional filtration systems.

Energy consumption. Ultraviolet pool cleaning systems require electricity to operate. This leads to increased energy consumption and potentially increased utility costs for owners.

