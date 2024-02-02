From superheroes to touching stories: cartoons worth watching
UAportal told you about the best animated films from 2018 to 2021. These exciting films have received critical acclaim and won the hearts of viewers around the world.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Genre Animation, action, adventure
Country of production: USA
Running time: 117 minutes
Year: 2018
Lead producer: Phil Lord
The story follows a young teenager named Miles Morales who becomes the new Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Miles discovers that there are alternate dimensions and meets other Spider-Men. Together they must stop Kingpin from opening a portal that could destroy all the different universes.
"Toy Story 4"
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy
Country of production: USA
Duration: 100 minutes
Year: 2019
Lead producer: Jonas Rivera
Picking up after Toy Story 3, Woody and his friends, now Bonnie's toys, are adjusting to their new lives. When Bonnie creates a new toy named Forky, made from a fork and other materials, the toys go on a journey with him. Along the way, they meet old and new friends.
"Soul"
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy
Country of production: USA
Running time: 107 minutes
Year: 2020
Lead producer: Dana Murray
The story revolves around Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher with a passion for jazz. After an accident, Joe's soul leaves his body and enters a realm called the Big Do, where souls develop a personality before they are born. Joe has to find his way back to his body with the help of a soul named 22, who is skeptical about life on Earth.
"Luca"
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy
Country of production: USA
Duration: 95 minutes
Year: 2021
Lead producer: Andrea Warren
The film follows Luca, a young sea monster who disguises himself as a human boy in a coastal town. He befriends another sea monster, Alberto, and together they go on exciting adventures. However, they also have to hide their real names from the townspeople who are afraid of sea monsters.
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Genre: Animation, action, adventure
Country of production: USA
Duration: 107 minutes
Year: 2021
Lead producer: Osnat Schurer
The story follows Raya, a brave warrior princess who sets out to find the last dragon and strives to restore peace to her fractured land. Along the way, she meets various allies and enemies who seek to obtain the power contained in the last dragon. Raya must learn to trust others and work together to overcome difficulties and protect the heart of her kingdom.
