From superheroes to touching stories: cartoons worth watching

UAportal told you about the best animated films from 2018 to 2021. These exciting films have received critical acclaim and won the hearts of viewers around the world.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Genre Animation, action, adventure

Country of production: USA

Running time: 117 minutes

Year: 2018

Lead producer: Phil Lord

The story follows a young teenager named Miles Morales who becomes the new Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Miles discovers that there are alternate dimensions and meets other Spider-Men. Together they must stop Kingpin from opening a portal that could destroy all the different universes.

"Toy Story 4"

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 100 minutes

Year: 2019

Lead producer: Jonas Rivera

Picking up after Toy Story 3, Woody and his friends, now Bonnie's toys, are adjusting to their new lives. When Bonnie creates a new toy named Forky, made from a fork and other materials, the toys go on a journey with him. Along the way, they meet old and new friends.

"Soul"

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy

Country of production: USA

Running time: 107 minutes

Year: 2020

Lead producer: Dana Murray

The story revolves around Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher with a passion for jazz. After an accident, Joe's soul leaves his body and enters a realm called the Big Do, where souls develop a personality before they are born. Joe has to find his way back to his body with the help of a soul named 22, who is skeptical about life on Earth.

"Luca"

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 95 minutes

Year: 2021

Lead producer: Andrea Warren

The film follows Luca, a young sea monster who disguises himself as a human boy in a coastal town. He befriends another sea monster, Alberto, and together they go on exciting adventures. However, they also have to hide their real names from the townspeople who are afraid of sea monsters.

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Animation, action, adventure

Country of production: USA

Duration: 107 minutes

Year: 2021

Lead producer: Osnat Schurer

The story follows Raya, a brave warrior princess who sets out to find the last dragon and strives to restore peace to her fractured land. Along the way, she meets various allies and enemies who seek to obtain the power contained in the last dragon. Raya must learn to trust others and work together to overcome difficulties and protect the heart of her kingdom.

