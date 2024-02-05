From ghosts to psychological horror: top five movies to watch

UAportal told you about horror movies that captured the imagination of scary movie lovers around the world. Find out about the most eerie and highly rated horror films released between 2010 and 2014.

"The Conjuring"

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 112 minutes

Year: 2013

Main producer: James Wan

The Conjuring tells the terrifying adventures of the Perrone family, who move into a cozy farmhouse in Rhode Island. But suddenly they discover that the house is haunted by evil spirits. In search of help, they turn to renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to protect their lives and unravel the mysteries that threaten them.

"Astral"

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 103 minutes

Year: 2010

Lead producer: James Wan

"Astral" is a creepy movie about the Lambert family's terrifying encounters with the afterlife. After their young son Dalton mysteriously falls into a deep coma, strange and terrifying events begin to occur in their new home. When the family seeks help, they learn that Dalton's condition is not a medical problem, but rather the result of being trapped in the Shadow World, a realm inhabited by hostile spirits.

"It"

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 100 minutes

Year: 2014

Lead producer: David Robert Mitchell

The film tells the terrifying story of a young woman, Jay, who becomes the target of a supernatural evil being who stalks her. After a seemingly innocent encounter, she is gripped by fear as an unknown force begins to stalk her relentlessly. Realizing that her life is in danger, Jay seeks to break the curse with the help of her loyal friends.

"The Babadook"

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Horror, drama, fantasy

Country of production: Australia, Canada

Running time: 93 minutes

Year: 2014

Lead producer: Jennifer Kent

"The Babadook begins with the eerie journey of single mother Amelia and her young son Samuel, who are tormented by a mysterious figure after reading a creepy story. As the malevolent force increases its pressure on them, Amelia's sanity begins to crumble. Her love for Samuel gives her courage, and she must confront the sinister Babadook and prevent it from completely consuming their lives.

"Sinister"

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Country of production: USA, UK, Canada

Duration: 110 minutes

Year: 2012

Main producer: Jason Blum

The movie Sinister revolves around real-life crime writer Allison Oswalt, who moves with his family to a new house in search of inspiration for his latest book. When he opens a box of eerie home movies, Allison soon realizes that the tapes contain a terrible secret. As he investigates this mystery, he notices the presence of an evil force that haunts the house and brings an incredible nightmare into their lives.

