From ghosts to psychological horror: top five movies to watch
UAportal told you about horror movies that captured the imagination of scary movie lovers around the world. Find out about the most eerie and highly rated horror films released between 2010 and 2014.
"The Conjuring"
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller
Country of production: USA
Duration: 112 minutes
Year: 2013
Main producer: James Wan
The Conjuring tells the terrifying adventures of the Perrone family, who move into a cozy farmhouse in Rhode Island. But suddenly they discover that the house is haunted by evil spirits. In search of help, they turn to renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to protect their lives and unravel the mysteries that threaten them.
"Astral"
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller
Country of production: USA
Duration: 103 minutes
Year: 2010
Lead producer: James Wan
"Astral" is a creepy movie about the Lambert family's terrifying encounters with the afterlife. After their young son Dalton mysteriously falls into a deep coma, strange and terrifying events begin to occur in their new home. When the family seeks help, they learn that Dalton's condition is not a medical problem, but rather the result of being trapped in the Shadow World, a realm inhabited by hostile spirits.
"It"
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller
Country of production: USA
Duration: 100 minutes
Year: 2014
Lead producer: David Robert Mitchell
The film tells the terrifying story of a young woman, Jay, who becomes the target of a supernatural evil being who stalks her. After a seemingly innocent encounter, she is gripped by fear as an unknown force begins to stalk her relentlessly. Realizing that her life is in danger, Jay seeks to break the curse with the help of her loyal friends.
"The Babadook"
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Horror, drama, fantasy
Country of production: Australia, Canada
Running time: 93 minutes
Year: 2014
Lead producer: Jennifer Kent
"The Babadook begins with the eerie journey of single mother Amelia and her young son Samuel, who are tormented by a mysterious figure after reading a creepy story. As the malevolent force increases its pressure on them, Amelia's sanity begins to crumble. Her love for Samuel gives her courage, and she must confront the sinister Babadook and prevent it from completely consuming their lives.
"Sinister"
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller
Country of production: USA, UK, Canada
Duration: 110 minutes
Year: 2012
Main producer: Jason Blum
The movie Sinister revolves around real-life crime writer Allison Oswalt, who moves with his family to a new house in search of inspiration for his latest book. When he opens a box of eerie home movies, Allison soon realizes that the tapes contain a terrible secret. As he investigates this mystery, he notices the presence of an evil force that haunts the house and brings an incredible nightmare into their lives.
