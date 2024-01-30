From heartbreak to love affairs: melodramas worth watching
Get ready to embark on a journey full of heartbreak, passion, and fascinating stories. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best melodramas of 2002-2005.
"Brokeback Mountain"
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Genre: Melodrama
Country of production: USA
Duration: 134 minutes
Year: 2005
Main producer: Ang Lee
"Brokeback Mountain tells the story of two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, who meet in the summer of 1963 when they are hired to work as sheepherders on Wyoming's Brokeback Mountain. Their friendship gradually develops into a secret romantic relationship that lasts for more than two decades, but their love is hampered by the challenges of society and personal conflicts.
"The Notebook"
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Genre: Romance, drama
Country of production: USA
Duration: 123 minutes
Year: 2004
Main producer: Lynn Harris
The film tells the story of a love affair between Noah, a young man from a working-class family, and Ellie, a rich girl who comes to his town for the summer. Despite their different social backgrounds, they begin a stormy romance. However, their love faces numerous obstacles, including the disapproval of their parents and Noah's draft into the army.
"A Walk to Remember"
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Romance, drama
Country of production: USA
Duration: 101 minutes
Year: 2002
Main producer: Denise Di Novi
This movie tells the fascinating story of Landon, a popular high school student, and Jamie, a quiet and religious girl. Due to a bad school prank, Landon, who initially disliked Jamie, ends up playing the lead role in the school play with her. As they spend more time together, Landon discovers Jamie's incredible strength, faith, and kindness, which leads to an unexpected love.
"The Hours"
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
Genre: Drama, romance
Country of production: Great Britain, USA
Duration: 114 minutes
Year: 2002
Main producer: Scott Rudin
The Hours is a thoughtful story about the lives of three women living in different periods. The story follows Virginia Woolf, a famous writer of the early 20th century, as she writes her novel Mrs. Dalloway. It also tells about the lives of two other women - Clarissa in the 1950s and Laura in modern New York. These three characters are connected by the struggle for personal identity, the challenges of society, and the complexities of love.
"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Genre Romance, science fiction
Country of production: USA
Running time: 108 minutes
Year of production: 2004
Main producer: Steve Golin
The film tells the story of the emotional journey of a couple, Joel and Clementine, who decide to undergo a medical procedure to erase the memories of their painful breakup. As the story unfolds, the film delves into their shared memories, revealing the complexity of their relationship. In the end, Joel changes his mind, desperately fighting to preserve the precious moments of their love as their memories are gradually erased.
