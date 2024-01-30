From heartbreak to love affairs: melodramas worth watching

Get ready to embark on a journey full of heartbreak, passion, and fascinating stories. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best melodramas of 2002-2005.

"Brokeback Mountain"

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Melodrama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 134 minutes

Year: 2005

Main producer: Ang Lee

"Brokeback Mountain tells the story of two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, who meet in the summer of 1963 when they are hired to work as sheepherders on Wyoming's Brokeback Mountain. Their friendship gradually develops into a secret romantic relationship that lasts for more than two decades, but their love is hampered by the challenges of society and personal conflicts.

"The Notebook"

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Romance, drama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 123 minutes

Year: 2004

Main producer: Lynn Harris

The film tells the story of a love affair between Noah, a young man from a working-class family, and Ellie, a rich girl who comes to his town for the summer. Despite their different social backgrounds, they begin a stormy romance. However, their love faces numerous obstacles, including the disapproval of their parents and Noah's draft into the army.

"A Walk to Remember"

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Romance, drama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 101 minutes

Year: 2002

Main producer: Denise Di Novi

This movie tells the fascinating story of Landon, a popular high school student, and Jamie, a quiet and religious girl. Due to a bad school prank, Landon, who initially disliked Jamie, ends up playing the lead role in the school play with her. As they spend more time together, Landon discovers Jamie's incredible strength, faith, and kindness, which leads to an unexpected love.

"The Hours"

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Drama, romance

Country of production: Great Britain, USA

Duration: 114 minutes

Year: 2002

Main producer: Scott Rudin

The Hours is a thoughtful story about the lives of three women living in different periods. The story follows Virginia Woolf, a famous writer of the early 20th century, as she writes her novel Mrs. Dalloway. It also tells about the lives of two other women - Clarissa in the 1950s and Laura in modern New York. These three characters are connected by the struggle for personal identity, the challenges of society, and the complexities of love.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Genre Romance, science fiction

Country of production: USA

Running time: 108 minutes

Year of production: 2004

Main producer: Steve Golin

The film tells the story of the emotional journey of a couple, Joel and Clementine, who decide to undergo a medical procedure to erase the memories of their painful breakup. As the story unfolds, the film delves into their shared memories, revealing the complexity of their relationship. In the end, Joel changes his mind, desperately fighting to preserve the precious moments of their love as their memories are gradually erased.

