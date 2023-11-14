Features of online learning: its advantages and disadvantages

In this article, we look at the advantages and disadvantages of introducing technology into education. UAportal shared how the Internet can improve the learning process, as well as its detrimental effects.

The advantages of technology integration in education

Access to information

Technology provides limitless access to information and resources.

Increased collaboration

Through technology, collaboration is encouraged regardless of physical location.

Personalized learning

Technology provides a personalized learning experience.

Disadvantages of incorporating technology into education

Potential for distraction

Technology can cause distractions for students.

Technological inequality

Socioeconomic inequality leads to unequal access to technology.

Dependence on technology

Over-dependence on technology can hinder the development of important traditional skills.

