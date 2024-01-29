Limited labor market: What you need to know before moving to Slovakia

Living in Slovakia has both positive and negative aspects to consider. In addition to beautiful landscapes and accessibility, there are some disadvantages, such as the language barrier and limited employment opportunities. UAportal tells the details.

Pros

1. Beautiful landscapes

Slovakia is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including the Tatra National Park. The country offers many opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, and mountain biking.

2. Culture

Slovakia has a rich history and is a country of numerous castles, monasteries, and medieval cities. The diverse cultural heritage allows you to explore historical sites and immerse yourself in tradition.

3. Affordability

The cost of living in Slovakia is relatively lower than in many other European countries. This makes it an attractive option for expats looking for a place with an acceptable standard of living.

Cons

1. Language barrier

Slovak can be a difficult language for foreigners to learn, and while many younger Slovaks speak English, the older generation may not be fluent. This language barrier can make it difficult for newcomers to fully integrate into the local community.

2. Limited employment opportunities

The labor market in Slovakia is competitive and opportunities for international professionals may be more limited, especially outside the capital. It may be difficult for expats to find a job in their specialty.

3. Public transportation

Although Slovakia has an extensive public transportation system, the quality and reliability of services in some areas can be inconsistent. Therefore, commuting and traveling within the country can be more difficult for both residents and visitors.

