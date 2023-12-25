Eyeglasses for vision correction: Pros and Cons

In this article UAportal talked about the advantages and disadvantages of eyeglasses. Learn more about them and make an informed decision.

Advantages

1. Convenience

One of the advantages of eyeglasses is the convenience they offer to improve vision. Due to their simplicity, glasses require minimal maintenance and offer protection from environmental factors such as dust and debris. Thus, wearing eyeglasses helps in maintaining eye health.

2. Style

The many varieties of frames give people the opportunity to not only improve their vision, but also to express themselves because of their choice of glasses. This self-expression can boost self-confidence for people who wear glasses.

Disadvantages

1. Fogging

One of the disadvantages of glasses is their tendency to fog up when going from cold to warm environment. Also, glasses are not suitable for exercise or sports due to the fact that they can slip or break, which can lead to falls or discomfort.

2- Reflection and glare

Glasses can create glare, especially in bright lighting or direct sunlight. This can be distracting and affect the clarity of a person's vision.

3- Limiting peripheral vision

Finally, glasses can limit peripheral vision because of their frames. This can be a disadvantage in activities that need a wide range of vision, including certain sports or driving.

