Software update: What new features did Huawei Watch Fit 2 get?

Huawei has announced a major system update for the Watch Fit 2. UAportal has reported that HarmonyOS 2.1.0.211 update, which is 77 MB in size, is now available for devices worldwide.

Daily video

What's new

One of the prominent features of the firmware update is the sleep mode. This handy addition disables the "Raise to Wake" feature, ensuring uninterrupted sleep and a restful night. Now users can enjoy it without any unwanted interference.

In addition, Huawei integrates advanced functionality, allowing users to launch any application directly from the context menu. This convenient addition provides simplified access to frequently used applications, maximizing efficiency and productivity.

In terms of call notifications, the software update brought informative improvements. Users can now receive notifications of incoming calls from specific applications, ensuring uninterrupted communication and communication options.

The enhanced software version also optimizes the performance of the built-in sensors, ensuring accuracy and reliability in a variety of activities. Combined with the improved swim tracking mode, users can now track their swimming sessions more effectively and gain valuable insights into their in-water training.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!