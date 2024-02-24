The new iPhone SE will get Dynamic Island and a vertical camera unit: what is known

The upcoming iPhone SE may have interesting design features. UAportal learned that its design will be similar to the iPhone 14 and tells you more about this smartphone.

According to @MajinBuOfficial, who posted renders of the upcoming iPhone SE on social media, its design is significantly different from the expected one. The smartphone will have a Dynamic Island notch instead of a thick bezel seen on previous models such as the iPhone XR. This fresh approach should increase the visual appeal of the iPhone SE.

Interestingly, the design of the iPhone SE's main camera seems to take inspiration from images of the upcoming iPhone 16. The camera unit, like the flagship, will be placed in a vertical block. However, unlike the iPhone 16 with its dual camera, the iPhone SE will be equipped with a single sensor.

It is important to note that these rumors have not yet been officially confirmed. In addition, given Apple's habit of researching numerous prototypes, the final design of the iPhone SE is still subject to change.

It is worth mentioning that the new iPhone SE is expected to be released in 2025.

