Recent leaks of information about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab Active 5 device have revealed its design and specifications. The tablet is expected to be presented in black and green colors and inherit the appearance of its predecessor, Galaxy Tab Active 4. This was reported by UAportal.

What's new?

In particular, it will be protected according to MIL-STD-810H and IP68 standards, which guarantees durability and resistance to dust and moisture. The device will also support a stylus and offer a wide range of connectivity options, including a USB-C port, and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab Active 5 will be powered by an Exynos 1380 processor. It will be paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, providing enough power for multitasking. Users will be able to choose between 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, which will provide ample space for files and applications.

The device is powered by a 5050 mAh battery, which ensures a long battery life. In terms of connectivity, users can look forward to 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS compatibility, which will ensure seamless communication and navigation.

When to expect it?

As for the release date, Samsung has not yet announced an official launch schedule for the Galaxy Tab Active 5. However, there is speculation that the tablet could debut alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 in the first quarter of 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from Samsung on the availability of this rugged yet advanced device.