UAportal has prepared a selection of unique ways to use beer. From removing difficult stains to repelling garden pests and even hair care, beer can be a versatile and unexpected solution for everyday situations.

Stain Remover

The next time beer spills on your favorite shirt, a beer can can come to the rescue. Difficult stains, especially on fabrics like cotton and linen, can be effectively removed with beer.

The method is simple - pour the beer directly on the stain, leave it for a few minutes and then continue with your normal washing. The carbon dioxide in the beer helps in getting the stain out, while the alcohol content acts as a solvent.

Slug remedy

Beer has a way of being used as a natural and non-toxic slug repellent. Fill a shallow bowl or cup with beer and place it in the affected areas of the garden.

The aroma of the beer will attract the snails by luring it into the container. This eco-friendly method will protect plants from pesky snails without resorting to harmful chemicals.

Hair Conditioner

The proteins and nutrients in beer can improve the health and appearance of your hair. After washing your hair, gently massage a small amount of beer into your hair and leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Choose beer with a mild flavor to prevent the appearance of a persistent beer odor.

