Are you looking for practical and effective ways to use kitchen sponges? UAportal has prepared useful tips to help you with this.

Wool

Dish sponges can be used to remove pet hair from upholstered furniture. To do this, you need to wet a sponge and run it over the surface to collect the hairs.

Kitchen organization

Sponges for washing dishes can be used to create covers on the handles of pots or pans, optimizing safety and comfort during cooking.

House cleaning

In addition to traditional cleaning, dish sponges can be used for various household tasks. With the help of a sponge, you can effectively clean hard-to-reach places, for example, behind appliances and between narrow gaps. The abrasive side of the sponge can easily handle sticky labels and stickers.

Protection of fragile items during transportation

Dish sponges can be used to protect fragile items when packing for a trip. Delicate items can be wrapped with sponges to provide cushioning and minimize the risk of breakage during transport.

