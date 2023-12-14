A banana is a delicious and affordable fruit, but you shouldn't forget about its peel. Although many people throw away banana peels without a second thought, in fact, they have various non-trivial uses that can be useful in the household. UAportal tells you a few of them.

1. Revitalizing shoes

We all love stylish leather shoes, but they tend to wear out over time. Professional care products are not always at hand. However, a banana peel can help you out. Start by cleaning and drying your shoes, and then rub the white part of the peel on your shoes.

2. Restoring dishes

If you ever need to restore the aesthetic appearance of your dishes, pick up a banana peel. The white part of the peel can work wonders by lightly polishing plates, cups or glasses, and restoring their shine.

3. Nourish your hands

When the cold weather makes your hands dry, even the best nourishing cream may not be enough. This is where banana peels can make a difference. Simply rub the peel into your skin, leave it on for 5-10 minutes and rinse with water. You will be surprised by the moisturizing and nourishing properties.

