Some people are highly sensitive, which makes them very vulnerable. They take what others say to heart, suffer from stress, and can get depressed. According to astrologers, this is due to the fact that they have a "fragile" energy. We are talking about Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and Pisces.

Cancer

These people are extremely sensitive and emotionally vulnerable. It is difficult for Cancers to withstand various emotional "blows" as negative energy literally tears pieces out of their hearts. Natives of this sign often stay quiet and secluded to survive the pain.

Libra

These people are very easy to throw off balance. Sometimes an overly emotional topic or conversation can undermine their psychological stability and pull the ground from under their feet. Libras don't know how to resist negative emotions.

Taurus

Calm and balanced Taurus hide the fact that they are very easily offended. These people are very dependent on the material world, so anything that touches on the topic of money (falling income, accumulated debts, talking about money) throws them off balance, and it's hard for them to recover.

Pisces

These people have strong intuition and a very rich inner emotional world. Thus, they cannot resist emotional fluctuations. They are just as sensitive to criticism and objections from other people.

