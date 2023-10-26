Many zodiac signs have their feet firmly on the ground. For example, temperamental Aries, Leos, and Scorpios are people with exceptionally strong personalities. If they encounter problems along the way, they never give up or surrender.

Some cannot cope with the slightest challenge. All of life's problems immediately overwhelm them emotionally. When they feel that life is getting out of control, they escape into the world of fantasy. According to astrologers, we are talking about Virgos and Pisces.

Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs are the most sensitive people

Virgos and Pisces are people with extremely sensitive souls. They often feel as if life is oppressing them. The loved ones of the natives of these signs feel that they cannot count on them, because they are in constant need of help.

When Virgos and Pisces face problems, they panic and immediately withdraw into themselves. Natives of these signs are not able to cope with stress. They simply can't stay calm, take a logical approach to solving a problem, and instead decide to do nothing.

Virgos and Pisces behave as if they put all their worries and troubles in a box and then locked it. Instead of salvaging the situation and trying to move on to the next stage as quickly as possible, they escape into a fantasy world, which makes them feel much better.

Unfortunately, when they slowly return to reality, they are gripped by even more panic, as the list of unresolved problems of Virgos and Pisces is constantly growing.

