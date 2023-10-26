The zodiac signs that do not want to have children: parenting is not their calling

As you get older, it becomes more and more difficult to avoid the question "When will you have children"? This personal question can be annoying, offensive, or even uncomfortable. This is especially true for zodiac signs who are in no hurry to start a family. They are happy living for themselves. They have made a conscious decision that they do not want children or rely on fate.

The zodiac signs that think the least about parenthood are known for their adventurous lives and spirited nature. According to astrologers, these are Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Gemini

Gemini has an interesting and eventful life. The schedule of this air sign is bursting at the seams with meetings, parties, and entertainment. Family planning is not something a Gemini will spend a lot of time on. Maintaining a vibrant life is a full-time job for them. Spending free time with friends seems more appealing to Gemini than looking after children at home.

Leo

Leo wants to live his life spontaneously. He is afraid of responsibility; the thought that every day will look the same. When he has children, he is a great parent, but at first, it is difficult for him. The thought of changing diapers and feeding a child at night instead of sleeping is confusing. This fire zodiac sign considers himself an adult child. He will put off starting a family as long as possible.

Sagittarius

No one loves adventure more than Sagittarius. Greedy for unusual experiences, this fire sign wants to travel all over the world. Unfortunately, it's not so easy when you need to take a small child with you on a trip. Being a thrill-seeker, Sagittarius will run away from family affairs and everything related to raising children. Although Sagittarius doesn't want to have children himself, his energy attracts kids to him. He has something to tell them - Sagittarius will be a great aunt or uncle.

