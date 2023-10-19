The zodiac signs that love loneliness are named: they are the biggest introverts

The mental energy that drives a person to act determines who is introverted and who is extroverted. The former are often identified with shy people, which is unfair, because their decision to remain aloof is not due to fear of social evaluation, but to an unwillingness to be subjected to social stimulation.

According to astrologers, our date of birth is of great importance in this case. Each zodiac sign has been assigned individual distinctive traits that can be grouped according to certain similarities. The most introverted zodiac signs do not feel the need to seek contact with other people and prefer to spend time in their own company, they need rest and peace.

Taurus

People of this zodiac sign appreciate peace and routine. They like their days to be predictable - Taurus people avoid places with lots of people. They are extraordinarily sensitive people who see beauty in simple things. They are ideally suited to an understanding, talkative partner who is willing to spend evenings together reading a favorite book or watching a TV series.

Virgo

Virgo men have a reliable group of friends and don't need a constant and fresh contact in the form of crowds, parties or team games. The hustle and bustle of the city is not for them. People of this zodiac sign are excellent listeners. They are reluctant to talk about themselves. Also Virgo people are shy and withdrawn, they feel the safest among their loved ones.

Cancer

Cancers like having "me-time". They need peace and quiet to relax. Communication is not their favorite occupation. People of this zodiac sign are characterized by great sensitivity and very careful observation of their surroundings. Cancers are mysterious and withdrawn. They show their true nature only among people they trust.

