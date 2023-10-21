The three most sheltered zodiac signs are named: they are very reserved in expressing their feelings

Confessing feelings is not an easy task for many people. Some may cry behind closed doors, while others tell the whole house about their feelings. As in other aspects of life, being emotionally open or closed depends on your zodiac sign. According to astrologers, Virgo, Gemini and Capricorns are the most secretive.

Virgo men rarely show their feelings. They keep their distance even with the closest people.

Virgo men are at the top of the list when it comes to being aloof, however, that doesn't mean they don't know how to love. The natives of the sign can seem cold and aloof, it is difficult for them to open up to someone and show their weaknesses, but still they usually remain faithful to their other half. Virgo is not ready to excessively show their feelings.

Gemini hide their true feelings under a mask of humor. This is how they protect themselves from being hurt

If you ever see a person who jokes ironically about their feelings and covers them with sarcasm, there's a good chance it's a Gemini. They can't stand it when someone ridicules them or plays with their emotions. Natives of the sign are afraid of being rejected, so they hide their true feelings. This, in turn, makes them emotionally detached.

Capricorns like to spend time in their own company. They don't need anyone else

Capricorns are happy,when they are alone. Therefore, they seem emotionally unavailable to their partners. They like to spend time alone and don't need anyone, which makes their partner feel detached. However, everything is related to their needs and character traits.

As reported UAportal, astrologers named the colors of clothing that will attract good luck in life.

Also among all the natives of the zodiac circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.