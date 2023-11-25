The three most self-critical zodiac signs have been named: they do not forgive themselves for mistakes

Some zodiac signs are prone to excessive self-criticism, which can shake their self-confidence and self-esteem. According to astrologers, these are Virgos, Capricorns, and Scorpios.

Virgo

Virgos are known for their perfectionism in almost all areas. They strive for perfection in everything they do, which often leads to excessive introspection and self-criticism. Their insistence on everything being perfect can result in frustration and disappointment, especially when something doesn't meet their high standards. Although Virgos are often very capable and successful individuals, they tend to spend too much time dwelling on their mistakes.

Capricorn

Capricorns are responsible, and ambitious, and frequently set lofty goals for themselves. While their perseverance is often the key to their success, it can also be a double-edged sword. If they fail to achieve their set objectives, they are prone to self-doubt and guilt. They are also very hard on themselves and often harbor the belief that they are not good enough, irrespective of their accomplishments.

Scorpio

While Scorpios are known for their passionate nature and energy, they are also inclined towards deep introspection. Individuals of this sign often analyze their actions, motives, and feelings. This inclination to delve into profound thoughts can make them overly self-critical, accompanied by feelings of guilt and shame, even when there is no real reason for it.

