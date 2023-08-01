The rarest zodiac signs have been named: here is what makes them unique

Some zodiac signs are less common, which is related to the time of year. According to astrologers, the fewest people are born under the signs of Aries, Aquarius and Sagittarius. The rarity of a zodiac sign affects a person's character and approach to relationships, lifestyle, or decision-making. Read more!

Aries

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, which makes it unique. Ruled by Mars, the planet of war, Aries is naturally aggressive, dynamic and full of energy. It is a fiery sign that signifies a new beginning.

People born under this sign are usually independent, ambitious and strong-willed. They are bold and not afraid to take risks. Aries are also known for their directness and spontaneity, which can affect their life decisions and relationships.

Aquarius

Known as the independent thinker in the zodiac, Aquarius is an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion. Aquarians tend to be pioneers and visionaries. They are unconventional and independent, often going against the grain and choosing their own unique path.

Aquarians are known for their deep compassion and concern for social welfare, which is often aimed at making a difference. This independence of thought and desire to think outside the box is even more pronounced due to the rarity of this zodiac sign.

Sagittarius

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, Sagittarius is a fire sign known for its eternal optimism and love of adventure. These people tend to look at the world through rose-coloured glasses, seeing the glass as half full rather than half empty. They are wanderers and seekers by nature, always on the move to the next destination, a new adventure.

Sagittarians are also extremely honest, which is often perceived as directness. They are people with big dreams and aspirations who often infect others with their enthusiasm. The rarity of Sagittarius in the zodiac can make these traits even more pronounced.

